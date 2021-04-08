Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock worth $3,035,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.