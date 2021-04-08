Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSCI Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSCI in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s FY2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $437.45 on Thursday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $286.05 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.89.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

