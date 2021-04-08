Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

TCBI stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

