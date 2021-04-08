Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE:AEM opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.