Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Aptiv stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23. Aptiv has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.