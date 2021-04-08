Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitae in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Invitae stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Invitae has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $61.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

