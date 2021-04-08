Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Lifted by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $431.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

