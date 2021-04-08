Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Raised by Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

NYSE:MMX opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a P/E ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Maverix Metals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

