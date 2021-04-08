Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in M&T Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.