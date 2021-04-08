Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NYSE:NEP opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

