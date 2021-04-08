Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Raised by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $36.54 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.