Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lear Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

LEA opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,371,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

