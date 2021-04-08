Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

