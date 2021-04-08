Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Revolve Group stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

