Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

