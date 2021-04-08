Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 215.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.