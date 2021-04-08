Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raised by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,825,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

