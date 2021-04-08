Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Reduced by Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

