Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chorus Aviation Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$4.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

