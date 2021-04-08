Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Decreased by B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

