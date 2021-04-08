Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Issued By Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.57.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$36.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$17.02 and a 52-week high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

