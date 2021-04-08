Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

TSE:CG opened at C$11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.37. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.28 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

