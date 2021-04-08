QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $77.37 on Thursday. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 483.59 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QAD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 30.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QAD by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of QAD by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

