QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 50% against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $58.24 million and $1.07 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

