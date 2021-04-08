Qitmeer (PMEER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $93.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $93.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 173,363,170 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

