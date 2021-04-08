QLC Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $28.53 million and $1.07 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.25 or 0.99709407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00697756 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.