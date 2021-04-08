QLC Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00266965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.40 or 0.00792519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.41 or 1.00082839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00704626 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

