Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Qorvo by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $193.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

