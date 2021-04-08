Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.41. 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.