QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,222 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of QTS Realty Trust worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 1,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

