QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

