QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $139.52. 164,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

