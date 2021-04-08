QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 106,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 104,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QCOM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.57. The company had a trading volume of 301,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

