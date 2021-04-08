Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 38.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $710,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,387 shares of company stock worth $4,083,454. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

