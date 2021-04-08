Quant (QNT) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $460.93 million and $6.14 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.18 or 0.00066120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003591 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

