Quantis Network Achieves Market Cap of $23,107.81 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $23,107.81 and approximately $451.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

