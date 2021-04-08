Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.12

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $84.14 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00056400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00636628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030208 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

