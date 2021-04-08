Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Volume Reaches $202,310.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and approximately $202,310.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,120.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.18 or 0.03567058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00387637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.17 or 0.01092857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.87 or 0.00462604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00418344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00033078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00312117 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,690,696 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

