Quark Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 48.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $392.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

