QunQun Reaches One Day Volume of $547,214.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.85 million and $547,214.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00056229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00083800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00631564 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030443 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.