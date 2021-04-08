Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after buying an additional 269,380 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

