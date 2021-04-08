Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.35 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $17.20 or 0.00029528 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $84.35 million and $8.32 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00264524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00787917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,809.19 or 0.99237984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00708023 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.