Radix Price Reaches $0.14 (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $101.08 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars.

