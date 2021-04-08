RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 2,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in RadNet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RadNet by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

