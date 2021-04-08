Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.44 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $61.44 million and $2.16 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.86 or 0.00389122 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.