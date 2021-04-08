Raise (RAISE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,792.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Raise has a market cap of $301,483.97 and approximately $1,792.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00634304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

