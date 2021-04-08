Rally Price Reaches $1.07 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $142.17 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,453,731 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

