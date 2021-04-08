RAMP Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $161.37 million and $29.28 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,636,000 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

