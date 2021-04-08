Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 871.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,894 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Range Resources worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,253.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 130,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 879,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 263,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

RRC opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.