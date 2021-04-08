Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Rapid7 worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

